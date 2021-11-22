BJD Kicks-Off Its Three-Day State-Wide Agitations Against Gas Price Hike

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a state-wide protest against the unprecedented rise in the price of LPG cooking gas.

Hundreds of members of the conch party including three wings of the BJD– Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal staged demonstrations outside the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) (Central Range) office at Cuttack and ADM office, Block offices and IOCL office in the Capital City of Bhubaneswar.

In order to protest, it was seen that the members of Biju Mahila Janata Dal were cooking on earthen stoves.

Reportedly, the party had decided to hold protest dharna and demonstrations before the three RDC zonal offices from November 22 to November 24 against the hike in gas prices.

Reportedly, on November 23, the demonstration will be held before the Sambalpur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division and on November 24, the agitation would be organised before the Berhampur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division.

BJD had earlier urged the centre to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas and announced that it would intensify the agitations if the centre failed to reduce the hike in oil and cooking gas. Since the government did not consider the demand to reduce the prices of the LPG gas, the party decided to protest against the unprecedented hike in the prices of LPG gas