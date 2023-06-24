BJD Hits Back After Dharmendra Pradhan Lambasts Govt Over Corruption Cases

Talcher: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today slammed the BJD-led government in Odisha over the rising case of corruption mostly involving government employees.

While addressing a gathering at the Garib Kalyan Samavesh in Talcher’s Deulabeda, Pradhan said that in last the six months, more than Rs 100 crore have been seized from the junior-level corrupt government employees including Additional Sub Collectors, Supply Officers, Assistant Engineers, Executive Engineers, BDOs.

Citing yesterday’s Rs 3 crore cash seizure from the Additional Sub Collector of tribal-dominated Nabarangpur, the Union Minister has questioned if this was an example of Chief Minister’s ‘Stop PC’ initiative.

The Union Minister also highlighted the nine years of good governance under the PM Modi government on one side and 23 years of corrupt, insensitive and stagnant government in the State on the other.

Pradhan called upon BJP workers to convey the message of PM Modi’s good governance and the welfare of the poor to every nook and corner in Odisha and change the 23-year old corrupt and inefficient government in the State.

The BJD hit back at the saffron party, terming the allegations as baseless.

In response to the allegations leveled by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, BJD MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra has criticised Pradhan’s statement regarding the vigilance raids on government officials in the state and termed it ridiculous.

Patra said that such statement from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is shocking. “Instead of appreciating the zero tolerance policy of the state government, He is politicising anti-corruption measure taken by the state government

The BJD MP further said that it would be better to investigate the corruption going on in Talcher MCL.