BJD Gears Up To Observe 25th Foundation Day On Dec 26

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to observe its 25th foundation day on December 26 across the state in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Ahead of its foundation day, functions will be organised at BJD offices and clubs across the State.

Party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also urged members of the party to adhere to COVID norms and observe the party’s foundation day.

“BJD has fought for the people of Odisha, at every front and it will continue to serve the people of the state. BJD will observe the day extensively at the Panchayat, Block, and district levels and necessary directions have been given to the party functionaries,” CM Naveen said.

“The party will also focus on strengthening it further at the grassroots level by enrolling more members across the state. Social work, cultural programmes, and development activities will be carried out from December 26 by the party workers,” he added.

Executive meetings of frontal organisations like students, youth, and women wings are also to be held ahead of the foundation day celebrations.

All MPs, MLAs, and members of the state council will be present at the meeting. Naveen would attend a function at the party head office here in the evening and address BJD workers and leaders.