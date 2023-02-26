BJD Forms 51-Member Legal Front Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has constituted party’s 51-member legal front with Milan Kanungo as its president.

The Party has formed the front afresh ahead of 2024 general and State Assembly elections.

The newly formed front has four advisors, seven vice presidents and one secretary with four zonal secretaries.

The party has also announced the head of 33 organisational districts.

Ramanath Mishra, a former president of Parlakhemundi Bar association, has been appointed as the district head of Gajapati even as Mishra had passed away five months ago.

BJD LEGAL FRONT

State President: Sri. Milan Kanungo

Advisor: Sri. Artatran Mishr a (Sambalpur) Sri. Sitanshu Diwedi (Bhubaneswar) Sri. Harjinder Singh (Bhawanipatna) Sri. Gagan Chandra Meher (Cuttack)

Sectary: SubhranShu Sekhar Mohanty

Vice Presidents

Sri. Prabeer Ku. Pattnaik (Bhubaneswar)

Sri Bishnu Prasad Patra (Koraput)

Sri. Anand Badgulyan (Sarnbalpuri

Sri. Santosh Nayak (Rourkela)

Ashok Ku. Mohanty (Bolangii)

Sri Chakradhar Mohanty (Balasore)

Sri. Anil Ku Sahu (Berhampur)

Sate Coordinator- Sri. Manoj Barma