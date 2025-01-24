Internal rifts within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) became evident during Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary celebrations in Cuttack, as party leaders held separate events, signaling growing tensions.



Cuttack Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh and Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy organized parallel tributes at different locations, avoiding a joint appearance. The visible divide between the two leaders has sparked speculation about internal power struggles within the BJD, especially after the party’s electoral setbacks in 2024.



Observers note that factionalism within the party has been brewing for months, with leaders vying for influence amid a reshaped political landscape. While both Singh and Tripathy paid their respects to Netaji, their separate gatherings highlight the internal discord that may further weaken the party’s unity ahead of upcoming elections.



The BJD leadership has yet to officially address the issue, but the growing rivalries among its ranks suggest that internal challenges could pose a serious test for the party’s future in Odisha politics.





