BJD Expels State Council Member Bhawani Nial from Party

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal on Monday expelled Bhawani Sankar Nial, State Council Member, Kalahandi district, from the BJD for his anti-party activities.

Nial has been expelled from the party by the order BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

“Bhawani Sankar Nial, State Council Member, Dist- Kalahandi, is hereby expelled from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for his anti party activities”, the BJD said in a press release