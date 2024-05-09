BJD Election Manifesto Likely To Be Released Today

Bhubaneswar: The BJD Election Manifesto for 2024 elections is likely to be released on Thursday, according to reports.

There will be some surprising decisions in the manifesto that is scheduled to be rrelaesed by the party today.

The State Government is working towards a developed Odisha by 2034. Nabin Odisha and 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian’s approach and the party’s future course of action may be included in the party manifesto.

On April 18, the Chairman 5T Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian via a video urged people of Odisha to suggest additions to the BJD manifesto.