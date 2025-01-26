The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced the immediate dissolution of all its state-level frontal organisations. These include the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell, and Apravasi Cell.



The decision marks a strategic step towards restructuring and reorganising the party’s framework. This move is expected to pave the way for a fresh leadership structure within the BJD, ensuring a democratic and transparent electoral process.



Party sources suggest that new committees and office-bearers will be appointed following the elections. The dissolution is seen as a preparatory measure to revamp the party’s organisational structure in line with evolving political strategies.





