BJD Demands Jaynarayan’s Removal As Leader Of Opposition

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday demanded removal of Jaynarayan Mishra as Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with a woman police officer in Sambalpur.

Addressing a pres meet, BJD Spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra also demanded an unconditional apology from the BJP leader for insulting an on-duty lady police officer.

Shreemayee claimed that Jaynarayan is a habitual criminal with 14 cases against him including murder. He was now on bail, she said.

The BJP MLA has a habit of threatening and assaulting people, she alleged.

A video of the saffron leader assaulting the lady cop is doing rounds on social media.

The BJP speaks about the dignity and respect for women. Is this how Odisha BJP and its leaders show respect to women, she asked.

In the past, Jaynarayan had embarrassed the Odisha BJP by such actions.

“We demand that Odisha BJP should immediately remove Mishra from the post of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Vidhan Sabha for his shocking and derogatory behaviour. Also Odisha BJP and Mishra should apologize to 4.5 crore people of Odisha and especially the women of Odisha for having disrespected and denigrated the dignity of a woman in public today,” Shreemayee said.