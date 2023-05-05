BJD Demands Action Against BJP Men For ‘Murderous Attack’ On Party Worker In Bypoll-Bound Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today demanded strict action against some BJP workers and supporters for deadly attack on BJD worker in Jhrasuguda during campaign for the ensuing by-poll.

A BJD delegation led by party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty today met the CEO and submitted a petition demanding action against BJP worker Bipra Banchor, some other associates who launched murderous attack on BJD worker Gobinda Jhara of Kolabira block in Jharsuguda.

“On 2nd May, 2023, Odisha BP worker Bipra Banchor along with many Odisha BJP supporters perpetuated a deadly and murderous attack on BJD worker Gobinda Mara of Gourapada, Dhubenbuda, Kulihamal, Kolabira Block of Jharsuguda Assembly constituency during this Jharsuguda by-poll,” the BJD mentioned in its petition.

The regional party said that BJP perpetuated Electoral violence as its poll debacle is imminent.

The ruling party also handed over a pen drive containing some video clips and photos of BJP workers allegedly attacking BJD workers.

“Odisha BJP leaders and workers have a habit of perpetuating poll violence and violating the Model Code of Conduct laid down by the Election Commission,” the petition read.

Demanding a free and fair election in the Jharsuguda by-poll, the BJD urged the Election Commission to take all steps to ensure that the Odisha BJP does not repeat electoral