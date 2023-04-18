BJD Candidate Dipali Das Files Nomination For Jharsuguda By-Poll

Jharsuguda: BJD candidate Dipali Das today submitted nomination papers for the by-poll to Jharsuguda Assembly segment which fell vacant after the death of her father and former Minister Naba Das.

She came in a grand procession and reached the Manmohan school grounds after offering prayers at the Pataneshwari temple in Jharsuguda city. From the schools ground, Dipali reached the office of sub-collector. She was accompanied by a host of senior leaders like Pratap Jena, Snehangini Chhuria, Rita Sahu, Prasanna Acharya, Sarada Nayak, Alaka Mohanty.

In the presence of the senior party leaders, she submitted the nomination papers to the Sub-Collector.

After filing the nomination, Dipali responded to media “hundreds of people participated in today’s rally, which indicates the love for the Chief Minister and the popularity of my father Nab Das. If he (my father) was alive today, he would have been very happy. However, he is showering blessings from heaven,” she said.

She further said “Women’s empowerment will be the main issue in Jharsuguda, based on which I will contest the poll. I want to fulfill my father’s dream for Jharsuguda. I hope I would win in a huge margin.”

Congress candidate Tarun Pandey and BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy had filed their nomination papers and started the campaign trail.

The by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on May 10.

The by-poll for the seat fell vacant following the murder of Jharsuguda MLA and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das allegedly by a policeman on January 29.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken on April 21, while April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling for the by-election is scheduled to be held from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 and the entire process of election should be completed before May 15.