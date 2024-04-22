BJD candidate Arup Pattnaik faints during campaigning

Bhubaneswar: Falling prey to the hot weather, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Puri candidate and former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik fainted during a a campaign rally in Pipili, Odisha.

The Lok Sabha nominee fell ill when he and the candidate from the Pipili Assembly seat, Rudra Maharathy, were participating in it.

Patnaik fell ill while rallying in a car and was rushed to a hospital. He was quickly helped by legislators and party workers who sprinkled water on him and took him to Pipili hospital.

According to reports, doctors found his blood pressure to be low, and advised him to take saline.