BJD Calls Meeting Of Its MLAs To Support Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for a meeting of all its MLAs to support NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

The party’s Organisational Secretary, Pranab Prakash Das informed on Tuesday that the meeting is scheduled on July 8.

“According to the order of BJD Supremo, I am directed to call a meeting among the party MLAs to support the daughter of Odisha and NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu for the upcoming presidential election,” Das said in a party official letter.

” The special meeting is scheduled on July 8, Friday at 10:30 AM in Assembly’s meeting hall (first floor). everyone is requested to attend that meeting,” the letter read.

Reportedly, the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will be visiting her home state Odisha on July 8.

During her visit, Murmu is expected to Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and all MLAs and MPs of the state to seek their support for her candidature in the presidential poll.

On Monday, Murmu visited Jharkhand and met with JMM chief Sibu Soren, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP leaders and sought their support.