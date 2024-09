Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will observe a six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 24 over the Bharatpur case, announced senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra at a press conference today.

The BJD has called for a six-hour bandh from 6 am to 1 pm in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday press for action against the ‘errant’ officers of Bharatpur police station, related to the alleged custodial violence involving an Army Captain and his fiancée.