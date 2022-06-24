BJD cabinet ministers attend nomination filing of Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate, filed her nomination papers on Friday in the presence of top BJP leaders.

As directed by Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik, BJD cabinet ministers Jagannath Saraka and Tukini Sahu were present at the nomination filing of Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

After the filing, National BJP President J. P. Nadda and both BJD Ministers met Nadda thanked Naveen Patnaik for sending both the BJD Ministers as proposers for the nomination filing of Draupadi Murmu and also for being with her during the nomination filing today.

As per the information, the leaders Jagannath Saraka and Tukini Sahu arrived in the national capital today to sign the papers yesterday.

Jagannath Saraka is a senior tribal leader from Sadan Part of Odisha and a long-standing Minister in Patnaik’s Cabinet, whereas Tukini Sahu is a senior women leader and minister representing the Western Odisha.

On Wednesday, Patnaik appealed to the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend their unanimous support to elect the “daughter of Odisha”– Droupadi Murmu to the country’s highest office.