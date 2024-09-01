BJD-BJP trade words over Dharmendra Pradhan’s Ravenshaw University’s name change remark

Cuttack: A political storm has erupted in Odisha following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s suggestion to rename the historic Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. Pradhan’s remarks have sparked a heated exchange between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During a recent event in Cuttack, Pradhan questioned the legacy of Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, after whom the university is named. He highlighted Ravenshaw’s role during the devastating 1866 famine in Odisha, known as the Na’anka Durbhikya, which claimed the lives of millions. Pradhan argued that it was inappropriate to honor a British administrator who presided over such a tragic period in Odia history.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty was quick to criticize Pradhan’s statement, accusing him of attempting to erase a significant part of Odisha’s educational heritage. “It is very unfortunate for Mr. Pradhan to make such statements under the guise of Odisha Asmita. He should have studied history before making such remarks,” Mohanty said. He emphasized the contributions of Thomas Edward Ravenshaw to higher education in Odisha.

In response, BJP spokesperson Biswal defended Pradhan’s stance, arguing that the BJD was defending a British officer’s legacy over Odia pride. “Pradhan’s approach is democratic. We are not running a draconian rule like the BJD. The BJD’s defense of Ravenshaw is hypocritical, given their lack of support for the university in the past,” Biswal stated.

Pradhan had stated that there is a need for a name change.

“What did Ravenshaw, after whom the university is named, do during the devastating fame of 1866 in Odisha, when he was the Commissioner of the state,” Pradhan stated.

“Many Odia people were killed in the famine. The ‘Na’anka Durbhikya famine which killed nine out of ten people, occurred due to the administrative failure of the British authorities when Ravenshaw was the Commissioner. Why should a prestigious university of Odisha be named after the British Commissioner?” Pradhan added.

However, he maintained that the changing of the 156-year-old institute was his personal opinion.