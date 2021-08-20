BJD-BJP Lock Horns On Twitter

Bhubaneswar: While top BJP leaders, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Baishnaw are on Odisha visit for the party’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ programme, the ruling BJD’s criticism has started a war of words on microblogging site “Twitter”.

BJD leader and State Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo today took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message which read: “People of Odisha know the difference between seeking blessings without service and getting blessed after continuous service.”

Responding to the tweet, BJP spokesperson and general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar wrote: “People of Odisha very well understand the difference between submission before the all-mighty Lord Jagannath seeking blessing to serve the people and enjoy by misuse of power”.

Lekhashree also included two photos, in her tweet, showing Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw prostrating in front of the Lion’s Gate of Puri Srimandir seeking blessings of Lord Jagannath and a picture of Arun Sahoo relaxing with Srimandir servitors during the much controversial ‘Brahma Bibhrata’ issue at the time of Nabakalebara in 2015.

Prior to this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had targeted Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state for the benefit of people.

In a tweet series, Pradhan had urged the Chief Minister for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha which could give access to the residents and migrant population of Odisha avail quality healthcare services.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆୟୁଷ୍ମାନ ଯୋଜନା ଲାଗୁ ହେଲେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଗରିବ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ, ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ, କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ, ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଭଳି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ଲୋକମାନେ ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ଉପକୃତ ହୋଇପାରିବେ । ତେଣୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଏହି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସୁବିଧା ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 19, 2021

Earlier today, senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das posted a stern but polite reply defining the difference between the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and Odisha’s flagship health scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY).

In a series of tweets, the BJD leader pointed out that the Ayushman Bharat beneficiary limit is 60 lakh in Odisha while the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana covers 96 lakh families in the state. Similarly, Ayushman Bharat’s claim coverage is capped at Rs 5 Lakh in government hospitals while BSKY has unlimited coverage at such hospitals, Das tweeted.

Pranab said that the central scheme envisages no benefits for women. However, there is a provision of Rs 10 lakh per annum for women members of the family enrolled under BSKY.

“While Ayushman Bharat is an insurance, BSKY is an assurance for complete healthcare,” he added.

Soon after, BJP leader Basanta Panda posted a tweet accusing Das of tweeting against Ayushman Bharat without even knowing facts about the Central scheme.