BJD Appoints Two State Secretaries, Other Office Bearers Of Gajapati And Kandhamal Dists

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed two state secretaries of the party and office bearers of Gajapati and Kandhamal district.

A release issued by BJD stated Pradeep Nayak and Basanta Kumar Das of Gajapati district have been appointed as state secretary. The appointment comes into force with immediate effect.

Patnaik also appointed members of the party to different posts of Gajapati and Kandhamal districts:

Gajapati District Committee

President

Jagabandhu Das

Vice President

Antrayami Gamango Laxmikanta Parichha S. Gajapati Rao Bora Laxmi Narayan Nira Bhuyan Raghuram Sahoo Y Rama Chandra Rao Rokkam Satish R. Bijaya Kumar Dandasi Sahu Lazar Majhi Sudam Sabar James Raika

General Secretary

Rokam Ram Prasad Pantala Prasad Rao Jamidar Patnaik Sumanto Chintada S. Bhaskar Rao Rajendra Kumar Ranasingh Nayak Judister Badamundi Sudarsan Raito Somnath Baliarsingh Hadia Kandha Bharat Bhusan Mohanty Rajib Mallick

Secretary

Sishir Pradhan K. Jibaratnam Masulan Ratio Sibaram Sahoo Gyano Ranjan Jena Biranchi Narayan Dev Prafulla Limma Prakash Nayak D. Appa Rao Deepak Pani V. Venkat Giri Debananda Nayak Abhaya Parichha

Joint Secretary

K. Tejaswar Rao Debo Chandra Pradhan P. Rambabu Trinath Naik Arjun Sabar Mojesh Dalabehera Jogendra Karjee Ajit Naik A. Vasudev Rao Hrudaya Pani Jagannath Rano Rao Jogendra Kumar Sahu Innus Raito Innus Sabar Jakhya Mandal

Treasurer

Gopabandhu Patnaik

Kandhamal District Committee

President

Saroj Karna

Vice President

Klesa Pradhan Lalananda Pradhan Bhusan Pradhan Krushna Mohan Panda Hrushikesh Padhi Bainetry Kanhar Dharmendra Pradhan

General Secretary

Pradeep Kumar Mohanty Suresh Pradhan Sushanta Kanhar Bishnu Lenka Bhagyaban Behera Kamala Kumar Behera Lokanath Padhy Birupakhya Panda Prabhanjan Kanhar MD. Sahid Uddin R. Mrutunjaya Patra Suresh Chandra Panigrahi Debendra Kumar Nayak Samir Kumar Padhi Manoj Kumar Sabat Dillip Kanhar Basudaba Panda

Secretary

Binapani Pradhan Bijaya Kumar Panda Rajan Mallick Santanu Sahu Sujata Kanhar Soudamini Kanhar Nilambar Kanhar Mahamad Noor Sujan Nayak T. Srinibas Rao Rajani Kanta Digal Saroj Baliarsing Rajendra Kanhar Madan Mohan Padhi Lochan Kanhar Bhajamana Pradhan Krushna Chandra Panda Pratap Mukhi Pradipta Ranjan Nayak

Joint Secretary

Ranjan Kanhar Dillip Kumar Kanhar Sudhir Kumar Pradhan Jyoti Kumar Singh Sahadev Patra Basanta Kumar Patra Chintu Nayak Namita Behera Shyamasundar Badseth Chintamani Das Raju Barik Manoj Pradhan Deepak Kumar Sahu Sampad Das Shankar Mohapatra

Treasurer

Prasanta Kumar Sahoo

General Secretary Digital & Media

Rajendra Kumar Padhi

Secretary Digital