BJD Appoints Three In Media Team With New Appointments

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has reconstituted the party’s media team.

As per a note shared by the regional ruling party today, three leaders have been appointed as media panelists.

The order came into force with immediate effect, said, Manas Mangaraj, BJD General Secretary (media affairs).

Goutambudha Das, Lora Mohapatra, and Swagatika Mohanty have been appointed as the Media Panelists of Biju Janata Dal.