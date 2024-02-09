BJD Appoints Santrupt Misra As National Spokesperson, Sanjay Kumar Dasburma As Spokesperson

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed Santrupt Misra as the National Spokesperson and Sanjay Kumar Dasburma as the Spokesperson of the party on Friday.

The former CEO of Aditya Birla Group had joined the regional party in the presence of Naveen Patnaik and party leaders, at the CM’s residence earlier in the day. He was earlier appointed as Chairman of the Project Advisory Committee for the Ekamra Kshetra Scheme in 2021 to transform the area around Lingaraj temple.

Sanjay Kumar Dasburma has been appointed as the Spokesperson of BJD. He was the Minister of State(Ind), Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Minister of State(Ind), Employment & Technical Education & Training in Odisha Legislative Assembly. He is a two-time MLA representing Brahmagiri constituency from BJD. He is the executive editor of Odia Magazine “SISIRA”.