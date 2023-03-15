BJD appoints observers for Attabira, Hindol NAC polls on April 3

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed observers for the upcoming elections in Attabira, Hindol NACs.

According to a press note, BJD leaders Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sushant Singh, and Debesh Acharya have been nominated as observers for the Attabira NAC elections.

Similarly, party leaders Sudhir Kumar Samal, Sushanta Kumar Rout, and Kuna Bihari Das have been nominated as observers for Hindol NAC Elections.

According to a notification issued by the Odisha State Election Commission earlier, elections to the Notified Area Councils (NACs) at Attabira and Hindol will be held on April 3.

As many as 13,520 electors in Attabira NAC in Bargarh district and 9,877 at Hindol NAC in Dhenkanal district will vote to elect councillors and chairpersons. Voting will be held across 28 wards — 12 wards in Attabira NAC and 16 wards in Hindol NAC.

The aspiring candidates can file their nominations before the electoral officer concerned from March 9 to 15. The nominations will be scrutinized on March 17, while the deadline for withdrawing the nominations has been set on March 20. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on April 5.

The election for the post of vice-chairperson of the 2 NACs will be held on April 19. The model code of conduct in the two NAC areas will remain in force till April 5. The tenure of Attabira NAC and Hindol NAC will be over on April 12.