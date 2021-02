BJD appoints co-observers for various assembly constituencies in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed co-observers for various assembly constituencies in Sundargarh district.

The appoint comes ahead of BJD supremo’s visit to Sundargarh district on Feb 16.

Here is the list of co-observers appointed for various assembly constituencies in Sundargarh dist: