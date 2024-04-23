BJD Appoints Amar Satpathy as Senior VP, 3 Other Ticket Aspirants to Top Party Posts

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced appointments to various important party posts on Tuesday with immediate effect.

The BJD supremo has named Amar Prasad Satpathy as the party’s Senior Vice-President and Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra has been appointed as Working President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal. Also, Saroj Samal has been appointed as Senior General Secretary and Prashant Sethi as the Secretary.

Today the BJD President also appointed several BJD leaders as State Committee Members and District Co-ordinators of Cultural Co-ordinators Front. The new appointments will further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

