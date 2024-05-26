BJD Appoints 8 Election Coordinators For Nimapara Assembly Segment



Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed eight election coordinators for Nimapara Assembly constituency which will go to poll on June 1.



The eight leaders who were appointed election coordinators are – Subashish Khuntia, Umakant Samantharay, Rudra Pratap Maharathy, Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh, Sangram Paikray, Kamal Patra, Sunil Mohanty and Dibakar Patra.



Nimapara will go to poll in the last phase of poll on June 1. Three-time MLA and former minister Samir Ranjan Das was denied ticket by the BJD. The party has nominated Dillip Nayak who switched to BJD.



On the other hand, Samir had resigned from BJD recently and joined the BJP.



The former minister had also asserted that BJP’s Pravati Parida will win the election from Nimapara.