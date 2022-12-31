BJD Announces New Media Team, Appoints Five National Spokespersons

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reconstituted its media cell and appointed five new national spokespersons.

A list of new members of the media cell has been approved by party president and CM Naveen Patnaik, stated a released issued by the party.

As per the list, the BJD has appointed two media coordinators, 5 national spokespersons, 16 spokespersons and nine panelists.

Prasanna Acharya, Pinaki Misra, Sarmistha Sethi, Sasmit Patra and Manas Mangaraj have been appointed as national spokespersons while Lenin Mohanty and Madhusmita Nayak have been chooswen as media coordinators.

The new spokespersons of the party are Debi Prasad Mishra, Snehangini Chhuria, Chandrani Murmu, Pradeep Majhi, Anubhav Patnaik, Lenin Mohanty, Sulata Deo, Sanjay Baboo, Shreemayee Mishra, Chinmay Kumar Sahoo, Harish Choudhary, Gautambuddha Das, Amit Mallick, Tumbanath Panda, Om Prakash Sahoo and Priyabrata Majhi.

Similarly, Ipsita Sahoo, Madhusmita Nayak, Sofia Alam, Maheekshita Mishra, Lora Mohapatra, Swagatika Mohanty, Mihir Ray, Swayam Prakash Mohapatra and Apoorba Aparoopa have been appointed as panelists.

Journalist-turned politician Swayam Prakash Mohapatra has been appointed as head of social media cell of the regional party.