BJD Announces Naba Das’ Daughter Dipali As Party Candidate For Jharsuguda By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced name of Dipali Das, daughter of former Minister Naba Das, as the party candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency, which is scheduled to go to poll on May 10.

By-poll to the Jharsuguda segment was necessitated following the death of former Health Minister Jharsuguda MLA Naba Das. He was shot dead by a police man in January.

The BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

The name of the slain minister’s daughter was in the race to get a ticket from the BJD. Tankadhar Tripathy’s name has surfaced as the BJP nominee even though the party has not confirmed it.

Congress has formed a committee led by senior leader and MLA Santosh Singh Saluja to select a suitable candidate for the party.

By-election to Jharsuguda assembly constituency will be held on May 10 while counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Over 2.21 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.