BJD Announces Candidates For Three Major Municipal Corporations’ Mayor Post

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Urban Local Body elections in the state, Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday announced its Mayor candidates for three Municipal Corporations.

While Sulochana Das has been nominated for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Subash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalei have been named as its Mayor candidates for Cuttack Municipal Corporation

(CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) respectively.

The decision was taken by party supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at a meeting for finalizing candidates for the upcoming urban local body polls in the State.

Earlier, Odisha Congress had announced its candidate for election to the post of Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).