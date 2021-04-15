BJB, OUAT Students Stage Protest Demanding Online Examination

Bhubaneswar: Students of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College on Thursday gathered outside the college premises and demanded online exams for the upcoming semester examination.

On the other hand, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and Rajdhani College students also stage dharna demanding online examination in view of COVID-19 surge in Odisha.

OUAT students gheraoed the Vice Chancellor’s office to press their demand. Few days ago, a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19 from OUAT.

Meanwhile, tension erupted also at Puri Government Women’s College after students protested by burning tyres before the campus. They also ransacked the main gate of the college while pressing for their demand of exam postponing.