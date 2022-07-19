BJB girl student’s death: Farmers’ body observes Odisha bandh today

Bhubaneswar: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) along with its student wing Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) has called for a 12-hour Odisha Bandh today.

Reportedly, the farmers’ body and student union joined their hands and decided to observe the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm seeking justice for BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty, who allegedly committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the Congress, several business establishments and social outfits have extended their support to the outfit.

NNKS convenor Akshaya Kumar alleged that police were yet to get any clue in the case, even after several days after the girl’s death.

The unions will be protesting in front of every college, starting with highways across the state, including the whole capital city with a view of giving justice to Ruchika and her family.

Ruchika, who hailed from Athagarh in Cuttack district, was found dead on a bed inside the hostel room of the college with a rope tied around her neck on July 2.

A note, suspected to have been written by Ruchika, was found near the body. In the note, it has been mentioned that she was under depression after being constantly ragged and tortured by three of her seniors. The trio has been held responsible for the death, in the note.

However, the deceased has not mentioned the names of the students.