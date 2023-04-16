BJB College student injured in attack

Bhubaneswar: A student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar has been stabbed in broad daylight.

According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon on Sunday.

The attack has taken place on an integrated MBA student, said reliable reports. The student has been identified as Shashwat Panda.

Reports say that Badagada police have arrested as many as two people in the incident. The attack has allegedly taken place due to past enmity.