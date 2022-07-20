BJB College Plus II Arts Student Assaulted By Seniors

Bhubaneswar: A Plus II Arts student of BJB Autonomous College on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Badagada police station alleging assault by some seniors.

While some sections of the media reported it to be another case of ragging by senior students, police claim it to be a clash between two groups.

On the basis of the complaint, police have reportedly registered a case and an investigation is underway, sources added.

When asked, DCP Prateek Singh informed that this incident in BJB College is a fight between two groups of students and there is no ragging allegation.

According to reports, Rudra Narayan Patra, a Plus II Arts student had previously lodged a complaint with police alleging assault by some seniors. Today, he again showed up at the police station with his father and complained that the same seniors thrashed him.