Bizman, Who Consumed Acid After Wife’s Suicide, Dies

Bhubaneswar: A city-based businessman Sanjay Periwal, who had consumed acid following his wife’s suicide, died today.

According to reports, Sanjay was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed this morning.

Notably, on July 15, Sanjay’s wife Sanjana (39) hanged herself from the ceiling of their flat in Laxmisagar area here. Following this, Sanjay attempted to end his life by consuming toilet cleaning acid.

Later, both were rushed to a nearby hospital here. However, Sanjana was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

After undergoing treatment for around two days, Sanjay was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad as his condition deteriorated.