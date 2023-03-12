BIZARRE! It`s Raining Worms In China

China: A bizarre video from China is getting viral on the internet wherein the citizens of Liaoning witnessed a rainfall of worms.

The viral clips showed that the Chinese province was apparently being showered with little worms. The residents were seen covering themselves with umbrellas as they go along with their routines and wander past.

China 🇨🇳 pummeled by “ rain ☔️ of worms 🪱 ” as residents are asked to carry umbrellas ☂️ and find shelter 👀 Boy unless it involves money 💰i don’t see myself goin’ to that country , they got too damn much goin on 😳

So far the cause of this bizarre kind of rainfall remains mysterious, but a scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.

Some reports suggest that such types of occurrences could be due to storms when insects are caught up in a whirlpool.

Another theory has stated that worms are actually poplar flowers– a tulip tree whose blooms resemble the squirmy beasts.

Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei claimed that the video was fake and that the city of Beijing had witnessed no rainfall in recent times. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days,” Shen Shiwei tweeted.