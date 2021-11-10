Biswajit Sahu Is New CPRO Of East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Biswajit Sahu, an officer of 2013 batch of the Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS), has taken over as the New Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway. He has taken charge from Kaushalendra Kishore Khadanga, IRSME; who is going abroad on deputation to Mauritius Railway.

Prior to his taking over as the Chief Public Relations Officer, he was working as Dy. Chief Material Manager (Dy.CMM) at ECoR Headquarters at Bhubaneswar. He has had all-round experience of Railway working and has served with distinction in Material Management. He has also worked as Senior Material Manager & Divisional Material Manager at Visakhapatnam and Senior Material Manager at Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

After completing B.Tech from CET, Bhubaneswar and M.Tech from IIT, Kanpur, Shri Sahu has joined in Indian Railways in 2015. He belongs to Budhapal village of Deogarh District of Odisha and son of Purushottam Sahu. He loves sports and reading books.