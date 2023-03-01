Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s team captain

Bismah Maroof has decided to resign from her position as the skipper of the Pakistan women’s team, but would remain available for selection as a player announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Maroof became Pakistan skipper in September 2017. She had the best win/loss ratio amongst all the regular players to lead the country in ODIs and T20Is.

Under her captaincy, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 ODIs, while they were also victorious in 27 out of 62 T20Is.

Maroof spoke about her decision, stating, “It has been an honour for me to captain my country and I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers. It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows, but, at the end of the day, I will always be thankful to Almighty for providing me this opportunity.”

“With the new ICC Women’s Championship cycle in its initial stages and the 2024 T20 World Cup more than a year away, I think this is the right time for me to step down and help so we have a smooth transition. I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team,” she said.

PCB stated that the new skipper will be announced in due course.