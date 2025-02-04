Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector in Birmaharajpur Police Station in Subarnapur district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

The accused has been identified as Budu Bhoi, Assistant Sub Inspector, Birmaharajpur Police Station, Dist- Subarnapur.

Bhoi has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant to release his motorcycle seized in an accident case on 4.1.2025.

For the last month, the Complainant has been requesting the accused ASI, Sri Bhoi to release his motorcycle. But, Bhoi was demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 to release the same. On this, he approached the Vigilance Authority narrating his harassment.

Accordingly, the Vigilance team nabbed Bhoi, today while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going at two locations of Bhoi from the DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 01 dt.03.02.2025 U/s 7 P. C.( Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.