Birendra Lakra In Trouble As Orissa HC Orders Crime Branch Probe Into Anand Toppo Death Case

Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for hockey star Birendra Lakra after Orissa High Court order the Crime Branch to investigate in to the mysterious death Anand Toppo.

A DIG level officer will investigate the incident, the court said in its verdict. The court also ordered the Crime Branch to submit the charge sheet.

After the court order, the Crime Branch will launch investigation soon.

Earlier, Commissionerate Police had given a clean chit to Lakra. Along with this, the police said that Anand’s death was due to suicide.

On the basis of the autopsy and viscera report along with other evidence found during investigation, the police confirmed it as suicide.

Anand Tappo was found hanging, police said.

In the report police mentioned, Tappo had consumed liquor before his death. However, he was not forced to drink alcohol, they added. There is no criminal aspect behind his death, police maintained.

Last year on February 28, Birendra had informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo that his son had committed suicide by hanging himself in house.

Later, he alleged that Anand was killed in a conspiracy in which Anand’s girlfriend Manjit Toppo was involved with Birendra Lakra.

Bandhan had filed a complaint against Birendra at Infocity police station. Police didn’t accept the complaint.

Later, High Court had directed the Commissionerate police re-investigate the case.