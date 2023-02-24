Birendra Lakra Gets Clean Chit From Police In Anand Tappo Death Case

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has given a clean chit to Hockey star Birendra Lakra in Anand Toppo’s death case.

Police described the death of Anand is a case of suicide. On the basis of the autopsy and viscera report along with other evidence found during investigation, the police confirmed it as suicide.

Anand Tappo was found hanging, police said. The Police have submitted a final report to the court today.

In the report police mentioned, Tappo had consumed liquor before his death. However, he was not forced to drink alcohol, they added. There is no criminal aspect behind his death, police maintained.

Last year on February 28, Birendra had informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo that his son had committed suicide by hanging himself in house.

Later, he alleged that Anand was killed in a conspiracy in which Anand’s girlfriend Manjit Toppo was involved with Birendra Lakra.

Bandhan had filed a complaint against Birendra at Infocity police station. Police didn’t accept the complaint.

Later, High Court had directed the Commissionerate police re-investigate the case.