Bird Flu: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention

Bird flu, also called avian influenza, is caused by influenza type A virus infections in bird species. Depending on the strain, bird flu may cause the bird to have no symptoms, mild illness, serious illness or lead to the death of the bird.

Bird flu rarely infects humans. But health officials worry because influenza A viruses that infect birds can change, called mutate, to infect humans and spread from person to person more often. Because a new strain of bird flu would be a new virus to humans, a mutated strain like that could spread quickly around the world.

People most often catch a bird flu virus from close, long-term contact with live, domesticated poultry typically on farms or in backyard coops. People also may catch bird flu through contact with wild birds or another type of animal. Bird flu rarely has spread from person to person.

In humans, flu is a viral infection of the nose, throat and lungs, which are part of the respiratory system. Symptoms of bird flu in humans are similar to flu symptoms and may be mild to serious.

Symptoms:

Bird flu symptoms can be mild to serious in a person. Symptoms typically show up within seven days of contact with the virus but can take as long as two weeks. A person can get infected from direct contact with an infected animal, or the bedding or stool of the animal.

Flu viruses have similar symptoms. So you need to be tested to check if you have a bird flu infection.

Common bird flu symptoms include:

Fever.

Problems breathing.

Pink eye, also called conjunctivitis.

Upset stomach and vomiting.

Loose stool, called diarrhoea.

Bird flu may cause breathing problems more often than other kinds of flu. During bird flu pandemics, the risk that a person with flu will need a machine to help them breathe is higher.

If you have been exposed to bird flu and have any symptoms of illness, see a healthcare professional right away.

If your work, travel or hobbies may have exposed you to bird flu, consider your symptoms. If you have symptoms of bird flu and may have been exposed, contact your healthcare professional.

Causes:

Influenza is caused by viruses that infect the cells that line the nose, throat and lungs.

Flu virus particles spread through breath, saliva, mucus or stool. Bird flu in humans can happen when you inhale virus particles. You also can catch the virus if you touch an object with flu particles on it, and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

People most often catch bird flu from close, long-term contact with live, domesticated poultry typically on farms or in backyard coops. Rarely, people are exposed to bird flu by contact with wild birds or another type of animal.

But birds you may see in a park or yard, such as crows or sparrows, aren’t a high risk. They don’t usually carry bird flu viruses that infect people or farm animals.

It may be possible to be exposed to bird flu through undercooked foods, such as eggs or poultry. In places where bird flu has spread to dairy cows, it may be possible to get bird flu through raw dairy products. But dairy products that have been heated to kill germs, called pasteurization, are not a risk for bird flu.

Risk Factors:

The risk of a human catching a bird flu is low.

Contact with sick poultry or their environment is the most common bird flu risk for people. Infected birds can spread the virus through their breath, saliva, mucus or stool.

Rarely, do people catch bird flu after contact with wild birds or other animals. And sometimes humans have passed the bird flu to other humans.

Complications:

People with bird flu may have worsening medical issues or new health problems. Some may be life-threatening.

Complications include:

Worsening of chronic lung conditions, such as asthma or cystic fibrosis.

Ear and sinus infection.

Failure of the respiratory system is called acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Kidney problems.

Heart problems.

Bleeding in the lungs, collapsed lung or bacterial pneumonia.

Sepsis.

Prevention:

To prevent bird flu, follow all recommended actions to protect yourself if you work with animals as a job.

If you are travelling to a place where bird flu is spreading, avoid poultry farms and bird markets if possible. Cook food fully and wash hands with soap and water after handling food and animals.

And make sure to get your seasonal flu vaccine every year. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone age 6 months or older. It doesn’t prevent bird flu, but the seasonal flu vaccine can help you avoid having two flu viruses at the same time.

If a bird flu virus leads to a human pandemic, public health agencies have plans for vaccine development and administration.

People can take action to further lower the risk of getting bird flu in many ways.

Avoid contact with animals who are sick or may be sick. Wild or domestic, keep birds at a distance to avoid any germs they may carry.

Wild or domestic, keep birds at a distance to avoid any germs they may carry. Wear eye, nose and mouth protective gear when needed. Flu viruses get into the body through the mouth, nose or eyes. Wear eye protection, a face mask and gloves to help keep the virus out if you’re in an area where it might be present.

Flu viruses get into the body through the mouth, nose or eyes. Wear eye protection, a face mask and gloves to help keep the virus out if you’re in an area where it might be present. Wash your hands with soap and water. This is especially important after touching animals or surfaces that may be dirty with animal mucus, saliva or stool.

Getting bird flu from food is very rare. But it’s a good idea to follow safe food handling recommendations.