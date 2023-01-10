Bird Count, Species Increase In Hirakud Reservoir; 3.16 Lakh Winged Guests Spotted This Year

Sambalpur: The Hirakud reservoir has witnessed an increase of over 1 lakh birds than the previous year as the forest department spotted 3.16 lakh winged guests of around 108 species during the census this year.

The forest department which conducted bird census on January 8 in 15 sectors in the reservoir stated that 1.24 lakh birds of different species had been counted in 2021 while the number increased to 2.08 lakh in 2022.

The census was carried out by Hirakud Wildlife Division as nodal division with Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh divisions.

As many as 15 sectors were formed covering entire Reservoir starting from Hirakud Dam up to Odisha Chhattisgarh border.

As many as 30 teams were engaged in the exercise. Each team includes an ornithologist and forest officials.

The count started at 6am and ended on 5pm on January 8.

The team members were equipped with binoculars and lifesaving jackets. 35 fishing boats were engaged three districts- Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

A day before the exercise, the forest department had banned fishing and tourism activities in the reservoir.