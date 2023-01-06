Bird Breaks World Record By Flying From Alaska To Australia Without Stopping

Alaska: When a bar-tailed Godwit flew 8,435 miles non-stop from Alaska to Tasmania, Australia, it surpassed the previous record for the longest non-stop migration by a bird. The 11-day journey without rest or food was tracked by a satellite tag on the migratory bird.

According to the Guinness World Records, bar-tailed Godwit (Limosa lapponica), known by its tag number “234684,” flew 13,560 kilometres (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania without stopping for food or rest, breaking the record for the longest non-stop migration of a bird.

“The distance covered is equivalent to two and a half trips between London and New York, or approximately one-third of the planet’s full circumference. According to the 5G satellite tag attached to its lower back, the epic journey started on October 13, 2022, and continued for 11 days and one hour without the bird landing once,” the record-keeping organisation said.

This year’s Godwit exceeded the previous record of 217 miles, which was set in 2020 by another bird of the same species.