Birbhum Violence: PM Modi To Meet BJP MPs From West Bengal On Mar 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet BJP MPs from West Bengal on March 30. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Birbhum violence.

BJP MPs who are in Delhi for the ongoing budget session of Parliament received calls to join PM Modi at 8:30 am on Wednesday, apparently to discuss all that has happened since eight people were charred to death after their homes were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on the night of March 21.

The gruesome killings are suspected to have been planned in retaliation for the murder of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader. The death toll in the arson incident climbed to nine after a woman who had suffered burns in the attack died in hospital on Monday.