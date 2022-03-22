Birbhum Violence: Centre Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt Within 72 Hrs

Kolkata: The Home Ministry has sought report from West Bengal government on the incident of arson within 72 hours.

At least 8 people were charred to death after unidentified miscreants set a dozen houses on fire. The incident took place in the Rampurhat area in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

7 dead bodies were recovered from a single house, which was then sent to the Rampurhat medical college hospital.

As per a report, the miscreants locked the houses from outside before setting them ablaze, thereby leaving no scope for the occupants to vacate.

On receiving information about the arson attack, a team of fire officials, local police, forensic experts and the Birbhum district magistrate reached the crime spot.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, ADG Western Zone Sanjay Singh and DIG CID (Operations) Meeraj Khalid, has been constituted to probe the incident.