Birbhum Killings: Calcutta HC Hands Over TMC Leader’s Murder Probe To CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. Bhadu Sheikh’s death triggered apparent retaliatory killings last month where nine people were burned alive after their homes were set on fire in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the killings of the nine people at Bogtui village.

The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.

The state DGP had on March 22 said that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat. The place of the murder of Sheikh is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.

On Thursday the CBI team investigating the Bogtui killings arrested four people from Mumbai. Those were the first arrests made in this case.All four hail from Bengal and were tracked with information passed on to the CBI’s Mumbai unit which apprehended them, an agency officer in Kolkata said.