Biranchi Das Murder Case: Orissa HC Grants Bail To Accused Chagala

Cuttack: The Orissa HC on Monday granted bail to accused Chagala in connection with the murder case of judo coach Biranchi Das in Bhubaneswar on April 13, 2008.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to prime accused Raja Acharya.

Four months after the sensational killing of judo coach Biranchi Das in Bhubaneswar, police have filed chargesheet against two accused, including gangster Sandeep Acharya alias Raja.

Sources said while Raja did not confess to have been involved in the killing, his associate Chagala’s statements both before the police and the court, were considered to be strong evidence of their involvement.

On April 13, 2008, Das was shot dead near his house here. After eluding the police for several days, Raja Acharya was caught from Goa.

In 2011, a local court here held the gangster guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He contested the verdict in Orissa High Court.