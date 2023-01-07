Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video With Devi Basu Singh Grover: Take A Look

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday on January 7. She shared a cute video with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on her special day.

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu shared her new video with Devi, and wrote in the caption, “God gave me the best gift – my daughter Devi, after my first best gift, the love of my life – my husband Karan Singh Grover… Luckiest girl in the world.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

</>

Earlier on Saturday, Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and shared a romantic birthday post for Bipasha. Sharing a photo of the two, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!”