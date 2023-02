Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Share Adorable Pictures As Their Daughter Turns 3 Months Old

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Bipasha took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable monochrome picture with her baby girl Devi as she turned three months old.

Take A Look: