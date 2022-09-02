Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Sheer Black Gown; See Pic

New Delhi: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are experiencing the best phase of their life as they are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple has been over the moon, and Bipasha has shared many reels and photos sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram recently and posted a picture, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Magical feelings Difficult to express in words #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody,”

Check out Bipasha Basu’s latest picture here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their film Alon in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2016.