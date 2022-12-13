Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Drops A Sweet Video Message As Their Daughter Devi Turns A Month Old
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi has turned a month old. To celebrate this occasion, both Bipasha and Karan made special arrangements at their residence which are filled with love and warmth.
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared a video and wrote: “And just like that, Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi”
In the video, they both were seen singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ jingle and cutting the cake with all smiles.
