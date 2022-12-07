Biotin-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet

New Delhi: Biotin is an important component of enzymes that break down substances in your body like fats, carbohydrates, and amino acids. It is also called vitamin B7 or vitamin H.

Eggs

Although prolonged consumption of egg white can cause biotin deficiency, egg yolk is actually a rich source of biotin. One cooked egg provides 10 micrograms of biotin.

Milk

Dairy is an excellent source of biotin. One cup of reduced-fat milk contains 0.3 micrograms of biotin. Milk also contributes to bone and teeth health, and is a rich source of protein, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, and vitamin D.

Bananas

One serving (100 grams) of banana gives you 0.2 micrograms of biotin. Bananas are highly nutritious in other ways, as well. They contain vitamin B6, and vitamin C, and the minerals manganese, potassium, and magnesium.

Salmon

Three ounces of pink salmon canned in water contains 5 micrograms of biotin. That accounts for 17% of your daily value. Salmon is full of other healthy nutrients, and one of those is vitamin B7.

Sunflower Seeds

A cup of roasted sunflower seeds has about 2.6 micrograms of biotin, which is more than any other seed.